Veterans’ Views: July 21, 2021

Camp Freedom Learn more about Camp Freedom

From Camp Freedom Website:

Camp Freedom is more than a hunt, a fishing trip, or a hike on our pristine 1800 acres. It is an opportunity for those who are seeking continued healing in their life’s journey to find spiritual, physical, and mental peace that can only be found in the outdoors. Our goal is to provide high quality outdoor adventures to those with disabilities with their needs, objectives, and life goals in mind.

The opportunities for disabled Veterans, First Responders, and their families at Camp Freedom are endless. Camp Freedom allows these individuals to experience the outdoors in a safe and protected manner while giving them exposure to the life healing benefits of outdoor activities.