SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It's the eve of an annual religious pilgrimage that attracts thousands of people each year to Scranton's west side.

The 97th annual Solemn Novena to Saint Ann begins Friday. The 10-day Novena is held at Saint Ann's Basilica. Unlike last year, when the number of services and church capacity were scaled back, the church will welcome 100 percent capacity.