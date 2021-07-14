Veterans’ Views: July 15, 2021

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man and a woman have been arrested after police say they seized over $25,000 in drugs, money, out-of-state THC products, and firearms in Hanover Township.

According to a release, police conducted a search warrant at a residence on Keith Street on May 28th. They say that K-9 Rok gave a positive indication that something was under the floorboard of the attic of the residence.