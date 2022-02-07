Veterans’ Views: January 31, 2022

CARBONDALE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Carbondale firefighters worked for two hours to put out a blaze that was started by "faulty heating equipment."

Crews were called to the 40 block of Wyoming Street for a structure fire that broke out just after 8:00 Monday morning. Carbondale Firefighter Carl Schweinsburg said that before they even arrived to the scene they called in reinforcements based on how much smoke was showing.