Veterans’ Views: January 24, 2022

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — If you're ever stuck in your vehicle during a bad winter storm, an emergency road kit could be the difference between survival and serious harm.

AAA in Stroudsburg recommends having a kit with essentials in case of an emergency. They tell Eyewitness News having a first-aid kit, drinking water, and snacks stored in your vehicle could make a huge difference.