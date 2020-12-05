Veterans’ Views: December 3, 2020

Skip to content
PAhomepage.com
Wilkes-Barre
42°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
Stronger Together
Your Local Election Headquarters
I-Team
Coronavirus
Coronavirus en Español
Eyewitness To History
Eyewitness to History: 1972 Agnes Flood
Hispanic Heritage Month
Newsmakers
Producers Pod
Veterans Views
Veterans Voices
This Week In Pennsylvania
Washington DC Bureau
Border Report Tour
Business News
Entertainment News
Weird News
Top Stories
Geisinger: Hospitals near capacity
Video
DCNR Cancels All Organized In-Person Events, Programs in State Parks, Forests due to rising COVID-19 Cases
Fatal highrise fire investigation continues, displaced residents receive aid
Video
US House passes historic bill that would decriminalize cannabis on the federal level
Video
Weather
Weather Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Weather Alerts
Closings
Allergy Alert
Stefano’s Italian Weather Word Wednesday
Stefano at School
Winter Weather Handbook
Interactive Radar
Map Center
River Levels
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
High School Sports
Senior Shout-Outs 2020
Top Ten Countdown
College Sports
Golf Challenge
Nittany Nation
WBS Penguins
The Big Game
Black & Gold Today
NY Blitz
NFL Draft
Top Stories
Tim Barletta readies Hazleton Area Hoops in first season as head coach
Video
Top Stories
Scranton area natives, Dempsey, Tinsley, ready to lead Binghamton Men’s Hoops
Video
2020 High School Football Montage
Video
Williamsport Crosscutters to join newly formed “MLB Draft League” in 2021
Video
Sunbury community remembers Shikellamy softball coach Eric Long
Video
PA Live
Pa Live! Business Sponsors
Pa Live! FAQ
Pa Live! Music
Pa Live! Kitchen
Top Stories
PA live! 12.3.2020
Video
Top Stories
PA live! 12.2.2020
Video
Top Stories
PA live! 12.1.2020
Video
PA live! Extra 12.1.2020
Video
PA live! 11.30.2020
Video
PA live! 11.25.2020
Video
Community
Community Calendar
Your Photos
Clear The Shelters
Pet of the Week
Feeding NEPA
Destination PA
Remarkable Women
A Little Love
Pledge of Allegiance
No TXT NEPA
What Do You Think
NEPA Restaurants
Pocono Mountains Community Fundraiser
Behind The Badge
Veterans Expo/Job Fair
Lifestyle
Healthbeat
Law and You
Financial Forum
Your Health Live
PA Pros
Your Wellness Network
Medical Minute
Epilepsy
Flu
Job Corner
Eyewitness News in the Classroom
School Bus Safety
Car Seat Safety
Coupon Bug
Contests
Contests
Completed Contests
Contest Winners
Watch
Eyewitness News Live Stream
Videos
TV Schedule
Apps
About Us
WBRE FCC Public File
WYOU FCC Public File
WYOU Rescan
Work For Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
I-Team Tips
CBS Audience Services
Alexa
Nexstar Digital
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Veterans’ Views: December 3, 2020
Veterans Views
Posted:
Dec 4, 2020 / 11:30 PM EST
/
Updated:
Dec 4, 2020 / 11:30 PM EST
Topic: Extending Remote Work
3-Day Forecast
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
Meet The Team
Williamsport mother and father arrested on child abuse charges
Video
Monroe County detectives looking for information on 2007 cold case
Video
Here’s when you can see the ‘Christmas Star’ for the first time in 800 years
Video
New details emerge in Lock Haven child homicide
Video
Don't Miss
Home for the Holidays
2020 Pro Football Contest
Italian Weather Word Wednesday
Video
ShedRain
More Don't Miss
Community Calendar
Your Photos
Upload Photos & Videos
Tweets by wbrewyou