Veterans’ Views: December 26, 2019

MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)-- It's not the high-flying derby girls of yesteryear, but a local roller derby team is poised to have a wild year and you can be a part of it.

"We have been in the area for more than a decade," said home captain Sarah Scinto, a.k.a. 'Alexander Slamilton,' "In the past few years we have re-branded to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Roller Radicals and then, finally, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Roller Derby