Veterans’ Views: August 9, 2021

WHITE HAVEN, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There's a creek concern after an oil spill in Luzerne County. Eyewitness News reported about the leak last Thursday. However, some are unsettled about its environmental impact before the DEP took action.

It's unclear how long the oil was leaking before it was addressed but some people are worried about how much damage was done before the cleanup efforts began.