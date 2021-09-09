Veterans’ Views” August 30, 2021

SCRANTON LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Lackawanna County Deputy Sheriff was memorialized Thursday after falling in the line of duty 100 years ago to the day.

Deputy Sheriff Samuel Evans responded to a call at a farmhouse in Newton Township for reports of an illegal moonshining operation. The farm owner Bertha Ross informed the Sheriffs of this illegal operation on her abandoned property a day prior and accompanied him to the property the following day, September 9th, 1921.