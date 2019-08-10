Veterans Views: August 29, 2019-

Veterans Views
Judge Munley and Janice Gavern-The Expanding Women Veterans Committee of the Department of Pennsylvania, American Legion

American Legion
Department of Pennsylvania
Women Veterans Committee

Chairwoman
Denise Harner
<deniseharner@yahoo.com>

Vice Chairwoman
Eastern Judicial Section
Hortense Toliaferro
<ladyjky@outlook.com>

Vice Chairwoman
Eastern Judicial Section
Carol White
<carolw3434@gmail.coming>

Vice Chairwoman
Central Judicial Section
Lori McMath Varner
<womenveteranscommittee.pa.lmv@gmail.com>

Vice Chairwoman
Central Judicial Section
Janice M. Gavern
<pa.womenveterans@gmail.com>

Vice Chairwoman
Western Judicial Section
Kimberly Gwyn
<kgwyn2003@icloud.com>

Vice Chairwoman
Western Judicial Section
Billie Joe Powers
<bpowers955@aol.com>

