Veteran’s Views: August 27, 2019

Judge Munley and Leslie Minicozzi-Minicozzi Memorial 5K Race

This memorial race for Cpt.James R. Minicozzi is held over Labor Day during La Festa Italiana. The 5k Race and 1 Mile Walk benefit The Boys and Girls Club of NEPA’s Christmas Party and College Scholarships.

Registration Cost: $20 for pre-registered participants, $25 for day of participants – The first 100 registered participants will be guaranteed a race package which includes a cloth tote, race t-shirt and a sport bottle.

Cpt. James R. Minicozzi was 36 years old when he passed away in 2012. To honor him the La Festa Italiana Committee unanimously voted & named the race, that he helped start, in memory of him. He was a graduate of West Scranton High School & furthered his education at Lackawanna Junior College & Marywood University. He was a pillar in our community. He was an “Active Duty Member” of the Pennsylvania Army National Guard and a “Captain” with The United States Army. Of all his accomplishments he still always said the greatest award or title I have earned is “Daddy”. He was one of the youngest elected to public office as a Scranton School Director. Some of the charitable organizations he was involved with include the La Festa Italiana Board of Directors, Scranton UNICO, Gino Merli Veterans Center, Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeastern Pennsylvania, the American Cancer Society, Pennsylvania for Human Life Board of Director Chairman & the Knights of Columbus. Cpt. James R. Minicozzi loved helping people in need. If great things were happening in our community, things that no one knew about – chances were he was involved. Cpt. James R. Minicozzi’s favorite quote was “Keep The Faith!” and we have incorporated that as our race slogan because it reminds us that all things are possible. We especially “Keep The Faith!”, every year, as race day approaches because the more participants & sponsors that we can reach out to helps us to continue to give back to the children in our community.