Veterans’ Views: August 23, 2021

Skip to content
PAhomepage.com
Wilkes-Barre
65°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
I-Team
Crime & Court
Your Local Election Headquarters
Election Results
Coronavirus
Eyewitness To History
Eyewitness to History: 1972 Agnes Flood
BestReviews
Newsmakers
Veterans Views
Veterans Voices
This Week In Pennsylvania
Washington DC Bureau
Hispanic Heritage Month
Business News
Entertainment News
Weird News
Top Stories
Child tax credit: New online site launched to help people receive payments
2 dead, 10 injured in highway collapse in Mississippi during aftermath of Hurricane Ida
Video
Photos: Flooding across Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania
Video
Ida’s Impact: Flooding Columbia County
Gallery
Weather
Weather Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Weather Alerts
Closings
School Weather Visits
Allergy Alert
Interactive Radar
Map Center
River Levels
Severe Weather Handbook
Ski Report
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
High School Sports
Senior Shout-Outs 2020
Top Ten Countdown
College Sports
Golf Challenge
Nittany Nation
WBS Penguins
Black and Gold Today
The Big Game
NY Blitz
Inside NY Baseball
NFL Draft
Big Race – Daytona
Japan 2020
Top Stories
High School Football Top Ten Countdown: Week #2
East Stroudsburg University to hold marrow drive in memory of basketball player Ryan Smith
Video
TOP TEN COUNTDOWN: #1 Southern Columbia Tigers
Video
Friday Night Sports Show: Top Ten Countdown
Video
PA live!
PA live!
PA live! In The Kitchen
PA live! Pet of the Week
PA live! FAQ
PA live! Music FAQ
PA live! Kitchen FAQ
Top Stories
Penn Lake Celebrates 80 Years!
Video
Top Stories
2021 Young Professionals Awards on PA live!
Video
Top Stories
Mint Mini Dental Implants on PA live!
Video
Harold Shepley & Associates, LLC on PA live!
Video
Sally Beauty on PA live!
Video
Airbnb on PA live!
Video
Community
Community Calendar
Your Photos
Clear The Shelters
Vaccinate NEPA
Feeding NEPA
Destination PA
Remarkable Women
A Little Love
Pledge of Allegiance
No TXT NEPA
My Favorite Book
What Do You Think
NEPA Restaurants
Behind The Badge
Lifestyle
Healthbeat
Law and You
Financial Forum
Your Health Live
PA Pros
Your Wellness Network
Medical Minute
Job Corner
Eyewitness News in the Classroom
School Bus Safety
Car Seat Safety
Healthy Aging
Childhood Cancer Awareness
Suicide Prevention Month
Coupon Bug
Contests
Contests
Completed Contests
Contest Winners
Watch
Eyewitness News Live Stream
Videos
TV Schedule
Apps
About Us
Email Newsletter Signup
WBRE FCC Public File
WYOU FCC Public File
WYOU Rescan
Work For Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
I-Team Tips
CBS Audience Services
Alexa
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Veterans’ Views: August 23, 2021
Veterans Views
Posted:
Sep 1, 2021 / 02:01 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Sep 1, 2021 / 02:01 PM EDT
Saving lives with
Trending Stories
Road closures due to heavy storms throughout our area
Video
Exit on Cross Valley Expressway closed due to flooding
Video
Wilkes-Barre city officials announce voluntary evacuations for residents along Solomon Creek
Video
Police on scene for bomb threat at Split Rock Resort, guests evacuated
Gallery
Photos: Flooding across Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania
Video