MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In Monroe County, a woman stopped at nothing to save a deer whose head was stuck in a Halloween bucket for nearly a week.

Wednesday, Roja Rubi says she saw posts on Facebook from people concerned about a deer wandering around the Emerald Lakes community with a green plastic jack-o-lantern bucket stuck on its head. Passionate about wildlife, Rubi says she had to do something.