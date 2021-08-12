Veterans’ Views: August 12, 2021

JORDAN TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating the cause of death of a man whose body was found along a road in Northumberland County.

Pennsylvania State Police Stonington say 34-year-old Darryl Shadle of Pine Grove was found dead along Gun Club Road and Urban Road in Jordan Township, Northumberland County. His body was discovered just after 6 a.m. Thursday morning.