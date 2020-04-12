Veterans’ Views April 8, 2020

Skip to content
PAhomepage.com
Wilkes-Barre
38°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
Blood Saves Lives Telethon
Your Local Election Headquarters
I-Team
Coronavirus
Coronavirus en Español
Eyewitness To History
Newsmakers
Producers Pod
Veterans Views
Veterans Voices
This Week In Pennsylvania
Washington DC Bureau
Border Report Tour
Business News
Entertainment News
Weird News
Top Stories
Virtual blessing of Easter food baskets
Video
Fire breaks out in Wilkes-Barre home
Video
Safety of food during COVID-19
EMS provider tests positive for COVID-19 in Pike County
Weather
Weather Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Weather Alerts
Closings
Closing Sign Up
Severe Weather
Winter Weather Handbook
Ski Report
Stefano’s Italian Weather Word Wednesday
Stefano at School
Interactive Radar
Map Center
River Levels
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
High School Sports
Top Ten Countdown
College Sports
Nittany Nation
WBS Penguins
Little League World Series
The Big Game
Black & Gold Today
NY Blitz
Big Race – Daytona
Japan 2020
Masters Report
Big Tournament
Top Stories
NASCAR champion Todd Bodine discusses recent wave of iRacing
Video
Anthony Angello’s Book Club for Children Going Strong Through Quarantine
Video
Dallas Boys’ Basketball Players React to PIAA Cancellations
Video
District II Chairman, Frank Majikes, on PIAA Cancellations
Video
PA Live
Pa Live! Business Sponsors
Pa Live! FAQ
Pa Live! Music
Pa Live! Kitchen
Top Stories
PAlive! Rocket Lawyer April 10, 2020
Video
Top Stories
PAlive! Dannie De Novo April 10, 2020
Video
Top Stories
PAlive! Farmer Pat April 10, 2020
Video
PAlive! Weis Markets April 10, 2020
Video
PAlive! Movie Guy Jeff Boam April 10, 2020
Video
PAlive! Easter Memories April 10, 2020
Video
Community
Community Calendar
Your Photos
Pet of the Week
Scranton St. Saint Patrick’s Day Parade
Remarkable Women
A Little Love
Pledge of Allegiance
No TXT NEPA
What Do You Think
NEPA Restaurants
Medical Supply Donations
Behind The Badge
Lifestyle
Healthbeat
Law and You
Financial Forum
Your Health Live
PA Pros
Your Wellness Network
Job Corner
Eyewitness News in the Classroom
School Bus Safety
Car Seat Safety
Stroke: Know The Signs
Buy Local
Coupon Bug
Contests
Contests
Completed Contests
Contest Winners
Watch Live
Eyewitness News Live Stream
Videos
TV Schedule
Apps
About Us
WBRE FCC Public File
WYOU FCC Public File
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Work For Us
I-Team Tips
CBS Audience Services
Alerts
Alexa
Nexstar Digital
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Coronavirus Response
Coronavirus By The Numbers
School Closures
PA Department of Health Latest
COVID-19 County Response
Veterans’ Views April 8, 2020
Veterans Views
Posted:
Apr 11, 2020 / 11:09 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Apr 11, 2020 / 11:09 PM EDT
3-Day Forecast
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
Fire breaks out in Wilkes-Barre home
Video
Hazleton mayor announces new restrictions for city
Video
Eyewitness News Live Stream
Latest number of reported COVID-19 cases in PA
Local petting zoo offers drive through safari
Video
Don't Miss
Basketball Madness
Italian Weather Word Wednesday
Video
Text Alerts
ShedRain
More Don't Miss
Community Calendar
Your Photos
Upload Photos & Videos
Tweets by wbrewyou