(WBRE/WYOU) Friday, October 20, 2023: Judge Tom Munley and Atty. Bob Moran

Suicide prevention campaign urges vets to ‘be the one’ who reaches out.

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, contact the Veterans Crisis Line to receive free confidential support and crisis intervention available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. Call 1-800-273-8255 and Press 1, text to 838255, or chat online at VeteransCrisisLine.net/Chat.