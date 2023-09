(WBRE/WYOU)

Wednesday, September 20, 2023: D.A. Mark Powell and Judge Tom Munley

How to help Veterans get off the streets. Learn more

The VA offers the National Call Center for Homeless VeteransOpens In A New Window, to ensure homeless veterans or veterans at-risk for homelessness have free, 24/7 access to trained counselors. To connect with a trained VA staff member, please call (877) 4AID VET (877-424-3838).