Cpt. James R. Minicozzi and Memorial Race

Event: 5K Run

Start Time: 10:00am EDT

Price: $25.00 Race Fee + $2.50 SignUp Fee

Registration: Registration ends August 25, 2023 at 11:59pm EDT

Event: 1 Mile Fun Walk

Start Time: 10:00am EDT

Price: $25.00 Race Fee + $2.50 SignUp Fee

Registration: Registration ends August 25, 2023 at 11:59pm EDT

Every year we honor the memory of Cpt. James R. Minicozzi with our Memorial Race on the Saturday of Labor Day weekend during LaFesta Italiana, in Downtown Scranton. The proceeds we raise host over 200 children at The Boys & Girls Clubs of NEPA for their annual Christmas party. The club is the safe haven for keeping these children off of the streets, it is their home away from home. We provide every child with a hot meal, hours of festivities and winter hats, gloves & warm, embroidered with the Boys & Girls Club logo on it, coat, vest, hooded sweatshirt or item of warmth for their upper body along with other surprises. All of this is possible from our memorial race, thru the UNICO Scranton Chapter, as well as awarding 2 college scholarships at West Scranton High School, to a male & a female student, in their current graduating class.