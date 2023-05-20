HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A local veterans’ organization gathered, Saturday, to give a little TLC to a cemetery in Luzerne County.

AMVETS Post 59 in Hanover Township made sure their fallen comrades are not forgotten.

The post spearheaded an effort Saturday to place more than 8,000 new American flags at each veteran’s headstone in the cemetery.

The turnout was great this year with officials saying even those visiting family were glad to help.

Five other organizations lent a hand including members of the HolyRedeemer High School boys volleyball team.

“We’re getting too old to climb up these hills but the young kids they came out and they did a great job, everybody did a great job,” said Tammy Wenger a United States Navy Veteran.

AMVET Post 59 also organizes the Memorial Day parade in Hanover Township.

This year the parade will end at Hanover Green Cemetery with a wreath-laying ceremony.