Veterans Serving Veterans Wall Unveiled at VA Medical Center in Wilkes-Barre

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center in Plains Township unveiled its Veterans Serving Veterans Wall Tuesday morning.

It contains the names and faces of more than 180 vets across all five branches of the US military who are employed at this VA facility.

The wall is inspired by a similar one at the VA in Lebanon, PA.

Those featured on the wall say it puts faces to the workers who support their fellow vets.

