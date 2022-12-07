WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In an effort to shine a light on veterans, a mobile service van visited the Wyoming Valley.

The greater Wyoming valley YMCA hosted the Veteran Affairs Administration Mobile Assistance Center outside their Northampton Street location.

The Veteran’s Affairs mobile center focuses on outreach.

The YCMA and the Mobile Assistance Center offered informational and educational services to vets and their families

A Veterans Outreach Program Specialist says he looks forward to helping veterans near and far who may be struggling.

“So, the biggest exciting thing for me is really an unknown. Because I don’t know if I might give our information out to a family member who calls a family member in Texas who knows of a vet who came back from Iraq whos maybe got, you know, PTSD symptoms or is having problems with alcohol and drugs and they may get a hold of our information and walk into a vet center out somewhere in Texas and start getting help,” said Veteran Outreach Program Specialist for the Scranton Veterans Center Robert Parfitt.

Additionally, the YMCA provided free blood pressure screenings, enrollment in prevention programs, and assistance with military and veteran memberships.