SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton City Pride continues Wednesday and is getting veterans from the Gino J. Merli Veterans Center out and planting.

About 10 volunteers from Net Credit Union and Scranton Tomorrow helped veterans pot about 150 spider plants. Each resident of the Gino Merli Center will receive a plant for their room and others will be placed around the building.

Eyewitness News is told that the residents look forward to days where they can get outside and enjoy the nice weather and participate in activities.





“During the pandemic I’m sure they suffered with isolation more than any of us so we want them to know that the community supports them and loves them and thanks them for their service and also a little bit of green and life in their room can go a long way to brighten their moods,” said Steve Ward with Scranton Tomorrow.

Scranton City Pride will continue to host clean ups and planting through June 12. Anyone interested in volunteering can visit their website.