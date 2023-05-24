SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A fair was held in Scranton in an effort to help local veterans get the healthcare they need.

The Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center, along with the Lackawanna County Department of Veterans Affairs, gathered at the Steamtown Mall in Lackawanna County for a Veterans Health Care Enrollment Fair.

The enrollment fair had VA healthcare providers on hand to talk with veterans and answer any questions they may have about finding a healthcare plan that matched the veteran’s specific needs.

“If you are in active military service and served a certain amount of time you may be eligible for VA health care benefits so if you are a veteran of the armed forces it doesn’t hurt to apply,” said John Baloga, Public Affairs Specialist and Outreach Coordinator at the Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center.

The next Veteran’s Healthcare Fair will take place in Allentown on June 7.