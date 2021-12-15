Veterans ensured a warm meal with Military Share Program in Lycoming County

DUBOISTOWN, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Wednesday, food distribution was held to ensure veterans and their families have a holiday meal.

The Military Share Program at Leroy O. Buck Post 7863 takes place every month but, has more importance in December.

.

“This is a great time of year. We’ve had donated turkeys today and that’s going to be huge for these people. Because a lot of them may not be able to even purchase a turkey for Christmas. So they’ll get the entire Christmas dinner, starting with the dry box of food,” explained Angel Fortin, Leroy O. Buck Post 7863, Manager.

Dozens of volunteers including veterans and employees of Highmark Health helped to package items such as milk, eggs, fruits, and vegetables, that will feed 375 families.

Shortly after 4:00 a.m., Wednesday morning, a line started forming and recipients were very thankful.

John Cerquozzi is 95 years old and a veteran of World War II and the Korean War. He says at his age this is really helpful.

“With my age, I’m 95, and it helped out a hell of a lot. It really helps a lot, really a lot,” said Cerquozzi.

“We’ve seen the price increases going up, which you know families are facing pretty much across the board. So this is one way that we can provide help. You know? Take the worry about food away and today and always we’re serving healthy foods,” said Joe Arthur, Central Pennsylvania Food Bank Executive Director.

Whether they are veterans or not, the older folks are struggling to keep up. So this is for the veterans. This is one way we help,” said Jay Chaapel, Post Commander Leroy O. Buck Post 7863

The entire cost of the food distribution, which is expected to feed 375 families, was paid for by Highmark Health.