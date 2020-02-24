Veteran remembered for service to veterans

TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) A Monroe County veteran passed away over the weekend. 70-year-old Tom Bowditch is well known for donating his time to others.

Retired Sergeant Major Charles Hamberger, American Legion Post 903 tells us, “he also tried like hell to bring unity to a lot of different things.”

Albert Compoly Jr. of the Monroe County Joint Honor Guard Rifle Team said, “Tom was a doer. Nothing got in his way for any project. He found a way of getting that project completed.”

One of those projects is the Veterans Memorial Park in Tannersville. It was re-dedicated in 2015.

While Bowditch was the commander at American Legion Post 903, which operates out of this motor home, he also was the commander of Monroe County’s Joint Veteran Honor Guard, bringing veterans together from other VFWs.

“It was very important to him to honor veterans at funeral services,” Compoly added.

The honor guard posting this heartfelt message to its Facebook page… Saying in part “he served Pocono area with pride and love.”

One of Tom’s final projects was to continue to get Monroe County veterans who lost their lives at war and put their names on these memorial plaques.

“Anyone who was involved in any war situation in Monroe County was recognized here,” Compoly told us.

A project Bowditch’s comrades plan to follow through with. Monday the American flag is at half-staff in honor of the late army veteran.

The viewing and funeral for Tom Bowditch will be held this Saturday afternoon between 2pm-4pm at the Bolock Funeral Home and Crematory in Cresco.