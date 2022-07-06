WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County veteran is offering a reward for the arrest and conviction of the vandal who defaced a veterans monument in Wilkes-Barre over the holiday weekend.

Dino Ninotti is a veteran who served in the U.S. military and is offering $75, out of his own pocket, for the arrest and conviction of the individual, or individuals, who defaced a veteran’s monument on Scott Street.

Ninotti told Eyewitness News he grew up in Parsons, the section of Wilkes-Barre where the memorial is located, and the veterans’ monument is a cornerstone of his community.

“It is a damn disgrace that someone would vandalize a memorial dedicated to American Veterans. I hope this person is caught and the courts make an example out of them,” Ninotti said.

Police are still investigating the incident.