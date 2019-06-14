Veteran credits disease for new artistic ability

A Florida veteran credits her sudden artistic ability to a multiple sclerosis relapse.

She says it hit her like a bolt of lightning.

“Bam! I just had the desire to create and teach myself new pieces of software,” artist Diana De Avila said.

A 2017 multiple sclerosis relapse led to her realization.

“It is progressive. I will never give up. I will keep creating,” De Avila said.

Diana De Avila, a disabled Army veteran is making waves in the art community as the Red Dot artist.

“My hope is that it can bring some joy or relaxation if they look at it or make them feel something,” De Avila said.

After a traumatic brain injury or TBI, a spinal cord injury and an M.S. relapse, De Avila says it’s like her brain was rewired, and turned her disabilities into artistic ability.

“It’s one of the most beautiful integrations of pain and hurt and trials and tribulations to bring out something so beautiful,” De Avila said.

Although De Avila says the TBI and multiple sclerosis affect her vision and sensation in her hands, she uses her experience as an engineer to digitally create her pieces.

“Bring it into this new thing that became very therapeutic,” De Avila said.

Sometimes her art speaks for her.

“My brain of times feels like this- a collision,” De Avila said.

Now, Diana is speaking up and encouraging others to find their passion.

