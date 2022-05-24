PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County woman is accused of freezing more than a dozen newborn kittens to death at her former residence earlier this year.

52-year-old Susann Veronica Cheslick of Salyersville was arraigned Tuesday morning on more than 100 animal cruelty and neglect charges.

According to the criminal complaint, 28 newborn kittens were found dead in the freezer of Cheslick’s former Plains Township apartment.

Humane officers say dozens of sick cats living in filth were discovered in a Plains Township apartment along South River Street in March, and rescuers removed the cats from the house.

It’s the former residence of 52-year-old, Cheslick, who police say was hospitalized at the time. Weeks later 28 newborn kittens were found frozen to death in her freezer.

“How do you do that? I can’t even see one dead on the road,” asked Lauren Lego, Wyoming.

The Luzerne County SPCA’s Veterinarian examined the deceased kittens, who were only a few days old.

Some still had umbilical cords attached, and the vet says all their noses and mouths were pink in color, indicating that they were alive prior to being placed in the freezer.







“I just can’t express how bad that makes me feel. Makes me angry actually, because animals shouldn’t be treated like that, at all,” Lego said.

“She’s an animal lover, we have a puppy at home, a pomeranian. I mean, to hear stuff like that, it’s heartbreaking. Why would you hoard animals, and then freeze them? I don’t understand that at all,” said Hai Vu, Swoyersville.

Cheslick faces more than 100 animal cruelty and neglect charges. The SPCA wants pet owners to know that help is always available.

“Please reach out to us and let us see if there is something we can do or another organization that we can connect you with that may be able to assist in a situation before it becomes a crime,” said Todd Hevner, Executive Director, SPCA of Luzerne County.

Cheslick was released on unsecured bail and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 6.