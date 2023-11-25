WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The holiday shopping season continues Saturday with black friday behind us this Saturday, the focus is supporting mom-and-pop businesses because they’re so vital to the community.

It’s “Small Business Saturday,”

28/22 News checked out a big event for Small Business Saturday, a holiday market at Midtown Village that gives local businesses a chance to put their names out there and introduce the public to all kinds of unique items.

Skincare, sweet treats, unique eats, and more can all be found at the annual Small Business Saturday holiday market in downtown Wilkes-Barre.

28/22 News caught up with the owner of Crumbs to Crystals Bakery who says she loves getting positive feedback from the community.

“Get our name out there and bring something unique to the valley here. I have stuffed cookies, and you know everyone seems to love them and I love being a part of our community,” said Raina Long, owner of Crumbs to Crystals Bakery.

A visit from old Saint Nick and Christmas carolers helped keep spirits high. The owner of SA Coffees says this annual outdoor market has helped keep his business alive.

“We wouldn’t be able to survive without people supporting small businesses and buying local, so we love being here every shop local Saturday every year,” said Steve Brown, owner of SA Coffees.

Brown says he has experienced the impact it’s had on his young business.

“Yeah, absolutely. Every year it’s helped us grow our business. Being part of events like this as we continue to grow our business because we’re fairly young, we’re less than 5 years old. We started right before covid so being part of these types of events helps get our word out and our name out,” Brown added.

A portion of all SA Coffees’ sales goes toward helping children in coffee-growing countries. Another vendor is here for the first time to offer freeze-dried candy after seeing it go viral on social media. He says supporting small businesses is important because they are not your average employees.

“We want to support small businesses and feel the support that we can get from them because not everybody works a 9-5 job a lot of people are struggling for themselves, and this is a great opportunity to come out to the community and support the people around us,” stated Chris Beaumont, co-owner of Beauberry Snack Works.

About two dozen vendors and restaurants are also looking to cash in on Saturday’s event in Wilkes-Barre