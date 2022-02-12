Vendors take on Craftopia Valentine’s Day Craft Show

MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Dozens of vendors came together in Lackawanna County so that shoppers can spend locally for their special someone.

Craftopia’s Valentine’s craft show was held today in Moosic at Colarusso’s La Palazzo. More than 30 vendors were available to shop from. Vendors are happy about the small business support this weekend.

“It’s all about love, I’m always trying to spread love and joy into the world and of course bring awareness to all the small business owners,” said Bridgette Goldston, from Hunter’s Healing of the Body.

The first 50 shoppers received swag bags at the craft show in Moosic.