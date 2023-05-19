WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s the calm before the storm at Public Square in Wilkes-Barre Friday morning where day two of the Fine Arts Fiesta is about to kick-off.

This is the festival’s 67th year, a staple event for vendors like Carl Achhammer and his venchase bonsai shop.

“I can do all these trees for myself, but it’s great to have a venue to display and that’s what all these artists are around here. They really want to get it out to the public, get it out to their work, sell it, make some money by doing their passion.”

More than 40 vendors set up shop at the weekend-long event while performers take to the stage and put on a show.

“Singers, dancers, theater groups, they work so hard and they just love to perform and we love to have them, and it only adds to the festival, it brings more people to come and see them,” said entertainment coordinator Gina Malsky.

Students with the Anne Chairge Music Studio in Pittston perform at the event every year. Getting the chance to share their love for music with the community.

The group is made up of young musicians of all ages, like fifth-grader Benjamin Hauser.

“I have a story from the orchestra book and I was looking in that and for some reason, I really wanted to play the flute.”

Owner Anne Chairge says the group is like family and they love to perform.

“Music is a form of communication, so they’re actually communicating with one another when they’re up there and you can see it like they’re physically, visually communicating with one another. You can see when they’re up there that they’re smiling.”

The Fine Arts Fiesta runs through Sunday.