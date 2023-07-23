WEST WYOMING, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s not movies but crafts that brought out people Sunday afternoon to a Luzerne County Drive-In.

Vendors gathered at Moonlite Drive-In for the Moonlite Craft Fest. They sold all kinds of goods, including cups, t-shirts, and hand-made beaded bracelets.

Some vendors started their business for more than just money, but also as a way to bond with loved ones and have something in place for the next generation.

One vendor is 17 years old and says her mom gave her the idea to start a business.

“I love meeting new people, showing what I have to offer. I love offing custom cups so they could put like their families and great for Charismas presents all that,” said Ariana Dinoski, owner of Ari’s production.

“Everything is homemade I do it myself with my granddaughter. She does some of the designs and I put it together. Teach her responsibility and give her something to look forward later on in life,” said Lisa Mitchell, owner of Bellas Bracelets.

They all say they look forward to coming back next year.