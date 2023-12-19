SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Scranton man involved in a vehicle rollover is now facing DUI charges, police say.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), on Friday, December 8 around 9:26 p.m., troopers responded to a one-vehicle rollover crash.

Investigators say they learned the driver, identified as Merle Leonard, 36, of Scranton, was driving under the influence of a controlled substance in the 1900 block of Interstate 81 South.

PSP says Leonard was driving a 2007 Ford F-150 XLT that has a third door on the passenger side.

Troopers added that they learned Leonard was under the influence of a controlled substance when he died.