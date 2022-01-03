Vehicle pursuit in Old Lycoming Township leads to foot chase, one in custody

QUIGGLEVILLE, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A North Carolina man is in custody after a vehicle pursuit turned foot chase in Quiggleville.

Old Lycoming Township Police say the incident began Sunday evening around 8:30 when South Williamsport Borough Police were in pursuit of an out-of-state vehicle that drove off the road.

Police say that after the vehicle drove off the road the driver, 22-year-old Cristobal Felix Cintron, fled the car leaving behind a passenger later identified as his wife 25-year-old Vanessa Soto.

According to officers they tried to question Soto about Cintron’s whereabouts but she spoke very little English. Temperatures were low and Cintron did flee the area without shoes and outerwear on.

Multiple units worked for several hours to locate Cintron, who was found around 1:00 am in the area of Dauber Road by Hepburn Township Fire Department personnel.

Cintron was taken into custody by South Williamsport Borough Police Department. Criminal charges are anticipated and no one was injured in the accident.

Units from Old Lycoming Township Police and Fire, Hepburn Township Fire, Trout Run, Nisbet and Duboistown Fire Departments, the Pennsylvania State Police, Susquehanna Regional EMS and an additional drone unit from Tioga County were utilized in the search.