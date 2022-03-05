Vehicle overturned on the North Scranton Expressway kills a woman

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A woman has died after officials say she lost control of her SUV on the North Scranton Expressway Friday evening.

According to Lackawanna County Coroner Timothy Rowland, a 35-year-old woman from Taylor was killed after she lost control of her SUV traveling inbound on the North Scranton Expressway near the Main Avenue exit around 8:30 p.m.

Rowland informed Eyewitness News that the vehicle traveled off the roadway, overturned, then struck a lighting post. The woman was slightly ejected out of the vehicle. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

