Vehicle flipped in Hazleton crash, one hospitalized

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Hazleton Police say one driver was hospitalized after another car allegedly entered the intersection at Laurel and Holly Streets when it was unsafe to do so and struck her car, flipping it on its side shortly after 9:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Police also say a third car that was legally parked and did not have anyone inside, was hit by the flipped vehicle during the collision.

The driver of the flipped vehicle reported head, neck and back pain and was taken to LVHH by ambulance. There is no further information available at this time.