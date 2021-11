DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A vehicle fire is causing some traffic delays on a section of Interstate 81 in Lackawanna County.

The incident broke out near mile 188 on the northbound lane of Interstate 81 around 6:15 Monday morning. Traffic is down to one lane while crews work the scene.

There has been no word on injuries at this time.

This is a developing story, we will have more information on it as it becomes available.