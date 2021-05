LAFLIN, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A crash involving a school bus closed a section of Route 315 in Luzerne County on Tuesday.

The crash occurred in Laflin around 8 am when a tractor trailer crashed with a school bus.





Route 315 between Laflin Road and Westminster Road is closed while crews work the scene.

It is unknown at this time how many, if any, kids were on board the bus.

There have been no major injuries reported from the crash at this time.

PennDOT says the road should be reopen by 1 pm.