Vasectomy satire bill leads to death threats

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — What was meant as satire to prove what a hot button issue the Texas abortion law is, has led to death threats.

Over the weekend, Pennsylvania State Representative Christopher Rabb (D-200) introduced a satirical bill that would require all men to undergo vasectomies within weeks of having their third child or by their 40th birthday whichever comes first.

Rabb reiterated that the bill is meant to be satirical and was not officially introduced.

“A lot of people missed the mark and did not realize it was satire, did not care that it was satire, because any mention of infringing on rights and bodily on autonomy of men was neither funny nor appropriate. But the point was the government already does that in the lives of women and girls every day,” said Rabb.

Rabb says the memo was only meant to spark conversation in response to bills restricting abortion rights across the nation.

However, despite the satirical nature of his proposal, he said he quickly received a backlash that included threats of violence.