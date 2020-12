SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – The Valor Clinic Foundation received a one-ton donation of coffee from Dunkin` on Monday.

The donation took place at the chains’ Davis Street location in Scranton.

The 2,000 pounds of coffee will go to veterans in need during the holiday season.

The Valor Clinic Foundation is dedicated to helping veterans get on their feet by helping set them up with housing, jobs, healthcare, and other essentials.