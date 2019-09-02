Valley With A Heart Rides Again!

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Hundreds of motorcyclists make their way through our area on Sunday but they weren’t just out for a joy ride.

They were here for the 19th annual Valley with a Heart Ride. The event kicked off at Holy Child Grove” in Sheatown. The ride benefits seriously ill children in the area.

Valley with a Heart helps raise money for families — fighting a battle with a critical illness.

“Yes I know several individuals over the years that have dealt with specific illnesses and it’s great that someone can give back to them to help the families travel and be there with them,” said Louis Sewell, Pride Motorcycle Group.

This year’s ride benefits 14-year-old Alexander Bain and four-year-old Jayla green. Along with other seriously ill children in the area.

Valley with a Heart has raised almost 500-thousand over the last 19 years.

Learn more about Valley with a Heart LINK