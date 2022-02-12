Valentine’s Day community food drive weekend held in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An event making sure people are cared for is underway this weekend in Scranton.

The second annual Valentine’s Day food drive began today in nay aug park. Volunteers are collecting non-perishable food items as well as cash donations. Organizers are excited about the generous start to the weekend.

“This is our second year doing it, we started last year we had a great response to it. Terry’s running it this year and so far it’s been good, people are being generous,” said Bob Gattens.

The Valentine’s Day food drive continues Sunday from 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. at the nay aug park community room in Scranton.