Vaccninate NEPA Banner

Vaccine appointments full for upcoming Walmart clinic in Luzerne County

News
Posted: / Updated:

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — All appointment slots for the upcoming mass vaccination clinic at Hanover Area High School have been filled, Eyewitness News has learned Thursday.

A spokesperson tells Eyewitness News that demand is currently outweighing supply. There is no word yet on if another clinic will be held.

The vaccination site will begin administering shots on March 23 through March 25 to those with scheduled appointments.

It was a similar situation at the first clinic held by Walmart at Hanover Area HS in early March. Appointments filled fast, leaving many frustrated and without an appointment.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos