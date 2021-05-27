Vaccinations helping to resume essential care to elderly veterans

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – The pandemic has taken a toll on families and in particular our most vulnerable communities. Among them are thousands of our elderly veterans.

We’ve kept a close eye on how many of our senior assisted living facilities and places like the VA in Luzerne County have had to shut down everything but the most essential of services.

As more and more vaccines are administered, those services can come back.

According to the CDC, more than 97% of our senior citizens in the Keystone State have had at least one dose of a vaccine and more than 76% have had at least one dose.

Amy Goyer is a veterans caregiving expert with the AARP and sees many programs from adult daycare to services that go in to help our homebound veterans coming back soon.

“People have really cut off some of their caregiving support–services that come into the home because they wanted to protect them and so if we can get people vaccinated and help them be safer? They can start getting services again,” Goyer said.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, more than 13,000 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19 in nursing homes and long-term care facilities with the rate dramatically decreasing since December.

So while some safety protocols remain in place, there’s a trend toward getting our seniors and our veterans reconnected with friends, families, and loved ones.

We’ve also learned that, at the VA Medical Center in Plains Township, regular volunteers are on standby to come back and help give that extra help to many who don’t have family in the immediate area.

Its welcome news as Memorial Day is around the corner and we remember those no longer with us.