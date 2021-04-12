Vaccinate NEPA: Walk-in COVID-19 vaccines available in Sayre for residents 16+

SAYRE, BRADFORD COUNTY (WETM) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health announced Monday that effective Tuesday, April 13, the state will open vaccine eligibility for those 16 and older, regardless of occupation or underlying health conditions.

Guthrie currently has appointments available for those 16 and older on the following days and times at the former Kmart building located at 2900 Elmira Street in Sayre.

Tuesday, April 13, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Wednesday, April 14, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Thursday, April 15, 9 a.m. – to 6 p.m.

Friday, April 16, 9 a.m. – to 6 p.m.

A select number of walk-ins will be available daily at the Sayre vaccine clinic location only, however, appointments are still encouraged.

The vaccine offered at this clinic is Pfizer, the only brand that is FDA approved for use in teens ages 16-17. Please see special scheduling instructions for this age group.

Individuals 18 and older should schedule their appointment through eGuthrie, or by calling Centralized Scheduling at 866-488-4743. Those without an eGuthrie account may sign up for one, at eGuthrie.org.

Appointments for 16 and 17-year-olds must be scheduled by calling Centralized Scheduling at 866-488-4743. Scheduling through eGuthrie will not be an option for this age group.

Parental consent is required for those under the age of 18 to receive the vaccine. Consent can be given in one of two ways:

Parent may accompany child to the clinic to provide consent.

If teen attends alone, parent must be available to provide consent via phone.

For a comprehensive list of all Guthrie’s current vaccine clinic locations and how to schedule, visit: https://www.guthrie.org/safety-hospitals-and-clinics/covid-vaccine-information