Vaccinate NEPA: Those eligible in phase 1A to have appointments by March 31, DOH addresses vaccine equity

Department of Health Senior Advisor for COVID-19 Response Lindsey Mauldin speaks, with Senior Pastor of Bidwell Presbyterian Church Reverend De Neice Welch on screen behind, during a virtual press conference inside Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency in Harrisburg on Tuesday, March 16, 2021.

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Pennsylvania health officials report some progress in its COVID vaccination effort. The commonwealth received more than half a million total doses of vaccine this week, a more than 40,000 dose increase from last week.

While vaccine demand still outweighs supply, it’s not the only vaccination issue.

State officials addressed the media today and discussed challenges of vaccinating underserved communities. They talked about how they’re identifying issues, and how they’re trying to solve them.

At a state media briefing, the Pennsylvania Department of Health discussed getting everyone in Phase 1A scheduled for the COVID-19 vaccine by March 31.

“Some of those appointments might go past March. By getting those appointments as scheduled just so that we can again be working with providers to ensure that those folks are getting in the door,” said Lindsey Mauldin, Senior Health Advisor, Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The concern is some people in minority groups and other vulnerable populations eligible for the vaccine will take a hard pass. That is why Pennsylvania launched a health equity web page to complement its existing public messaging campaign encouraging everyone to get the vaccine.

“This includes outreach and trusted messenger services such as television and radio spots, targeted COVID-19 campaigns to dispel rumors and mistrust in the community regarding vaccinations, masking efforts and social distancing,” said Brian Lentes, Operational Excellence Director, PA Health Department.

Another way is to work closely with faith-based communities which may include vaccine doubters.

“Many black citizens including myself had decided against taking the vaccine. We as a community could not trust the information coming from our national elected officials nor did we trust the information circulating in the streets,” said De Neice Welch, Senior Pastor, Bidwell Presbyterian Church, Pittsburgh.

However, she says her community has overcome doubts and hesitancy by carefully reviewing Department of Health resources and consulting with a frontline doctor from the congregation.

“We were able to discover fact from myth and address personal and community fear with truth,” Welch said.

Pastor Welch has now received both vaccine doses and is joining state leaders in delivering a life-saving message.

“Fear the virus, not the vaccine.”

Meanwhile, Pennsylvania Department of Health officials say they’re trying to improve the state’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard tracker. They want it to reflect race and ethnicity metrics which have been incomplete.