Vaccinate NEPA: State Senator commends long-term care vaccine milestone, says there is still a long way to go

All residents and staff members at the facilities enrolled in the Federal Pharmacy Partnership who wanted the COVID-19 vaccine have received at least the first dose.

Wolf says the milestone marks key progress in ensuring that the state’s most vulnerable residents have access to a vaccine. The vaccines were administered by CVS Pharmacy and Walgreens at more than 600 facilities throughout the state.

On Wednesday, Pennsylvania Senator John Yudichak, who has been very critical of the Dept. of Health, says this partnership has worked extremely well. But he points out we have a long way to go.

Yudichak says Pennsylvania is well behind other states in the vaccine distribution, ranking 42nd. He goes on to explain there are 4.5 million people in phase 1A, that means 9 million doses, while the state has only administered 3 million.

