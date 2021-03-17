Vaccninate NEPA Banner

Vaccinate NEPA: Second Walmart vaccination clinic to be held at Hanover Area HS

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Walmart will hold another COVID-19 vaccination clinic inside the Hanover Area High School gymnasium, in Luzerne County.

The clinic will begin to administer Pfizer vaccines on March 23 through March 25.

Eligible patients can schedule a vaccine appointment at 1-800-753-8827 by pressing option 1, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Vaccines will be available to those in the current phase of vaccine eligibility, phase 1A. Details on eligibility can be found at health.pa.gov.

Insurance is not required and there is no cost to receive the vaccine.

Appointments for the second vaccination will be made while at the first appointment.

Walmart asks those interested to schedule appointments and not show up to the clinic without one.

