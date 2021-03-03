Vaccinate NEPA: Frustrations surrounding vaccine appointments

Jill Johnson adminsters the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to Sharee Livingston, an OB-GYN with UPMC Lititz. UPMC frontline workers receive the first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at UPMC Pinnacle Harrisburg hospital, December 18, 2020. (Dan Gleiter/The Patriot-News via AP)

BEAR CREEK TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Of the many frustrated individuals to contact WBRE 28/WYOU 22 Eyewitness News’ Vaccinate NEPA campaign, a Luzerne County couple stands out.





69-year-old Bud Abrams of Bear Creek Township is a diabetic while his 64-year-old partner Gail is battling cancer. Mr. Abrams has been trying for more than a month and has been unable to make a COVID vaccine appointment for either of them.

His comment to Eyewitness News stated, quote, that “It literally seems hopeless.” As he continues to search for vaccine appointments each day, the Area Agency on Aging-Luzerne and Wyoming Counties offers guidance on what qualifying seniors can do to get in line for the shot.

Mark Hiller will have more on the Luzerne County couple’s frustrations on later editions of Eyewitness News.