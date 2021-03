LACKWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Starting Monday, COLTS is offering residents of Lackawanna County free rides to their COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

Today, Scott Haver of Scranton is heading to the Wright Center in Clarks Summit to get his first shot and is using the COLTS ride share van to get there because he doesn’t have a car.

